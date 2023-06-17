Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stake Cut by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,888 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $64,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $938,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,144,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,380,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $64,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,002,493 shares of company stock worth $25,921,749. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $25.23 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

