ETF Managers Group LLC Has $856,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,203 shares of company stock worth $10,457,362. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $116.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

