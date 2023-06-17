ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,018.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,438. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Financial downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

NYSE NSP opened at $119.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.54 and its 200 day moving average is $117.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

