ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 54 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,933,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.6 %

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

GWW stock opened at $732.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $678.37 and a 200-day moving average of $641.43. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $748.76.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Stories

