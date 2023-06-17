ETF Managers Group LLC Has $783,000 Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $80.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Stories

