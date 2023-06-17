ETF Managers Group LLC Has $787,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after purchasing an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,293,000 after purchasing an additional 377,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after purchasing an additional 359,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

VRTX stock opened at $347.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $354.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.38 and a 200-day moving average of $313.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,773 shares of company stock worth $16,256,008 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

