ETF Managers Group LLC Has $771,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $2,842,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Landstar System Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $187.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.61. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $189.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.