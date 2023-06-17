Prostatis Group LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,054,000 after purchasing an additional 828,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

