Prostatis Group LLC Invests $123,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37. The company has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
