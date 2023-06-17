iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $101.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $109.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.35.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

