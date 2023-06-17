Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Trimmed by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

