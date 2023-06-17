Prostatis Group LLC Buys 1,253 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $105.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

