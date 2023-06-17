Prostatis Group LLC Takes $55,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPST stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
