The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Boosted by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.72. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

