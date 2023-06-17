Prostatis Group LLC Acquires 4,637 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 62,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

