Christopher Tutton Sells 2,279 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fox Factory stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.20.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,581,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,361,000 after buying an additional 865,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $34,350,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $24,588,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fox Factory by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 483.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 220,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

