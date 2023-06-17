Prostatis Group LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

