BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Large Volume Increase

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,643,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 2,930,878 shares.The stock last traded at $14.45 and had previously closed at $14.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 578,586.63%. On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 394.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

