Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.49 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

