Prostatis Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,762 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $72.07 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

