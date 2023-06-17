OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,845 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $66.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

