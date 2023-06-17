SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,036 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 36,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter.

GMF stock opened at $102.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $107.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.71. The stock has a market cap of $374.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

