OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 119,317 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 5.48% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEHP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,789,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 535,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 295,757 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,182,000 after acquiring an additional 855,462 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEHP opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $25.01.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

