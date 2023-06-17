OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 41,972 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,972 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of GEM opened at $30.97 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $997.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

