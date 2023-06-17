OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. Nomura raised their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $79.87 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

