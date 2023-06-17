Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 769,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,898 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 152,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

