OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.59% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $416.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

