OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 1,578,753 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578,753 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $23.97 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

