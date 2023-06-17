OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,570 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.49% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDIV. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.
Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $751.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10.
Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile
The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
