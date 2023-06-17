KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating) by 1,693.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,416 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.16% of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KARS. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

KARS opened at $31.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $193.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.27. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

