Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,652 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $46,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,301 shares of company stock valued at $16,959,728 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $188.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

