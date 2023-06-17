Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 85,894 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 85,894 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $79,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE DIS opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.