Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 139,406 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 139,406 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $47,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,320. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $67.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. New Street Research lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.