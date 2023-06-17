Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $47,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VUG opened at $279.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.05 and a 200 day moving average of $240.21.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

