Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 82,746 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,746 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of PayPal worth $46,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.82. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. BTIG Research began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

