OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 113,378 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 113,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,426,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,903,000 after purchasing an additional 394,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

