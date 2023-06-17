Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $36,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.93. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

