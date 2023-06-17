Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $43,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.