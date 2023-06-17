Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,717 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $157,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.44. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.