Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $36.43 Million Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,764,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,533 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.65% of Macy’s worth $36,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $15.85 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.