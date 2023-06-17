iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,673 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Gold Trust worth $36,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.