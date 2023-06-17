Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $34.74 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $34,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $915,360,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $259,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $329.36 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $333.14. The stock has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 89.99, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.53.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

