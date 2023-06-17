Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $33.69 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $33,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $161.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

