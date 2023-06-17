Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 6,673 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $31,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,781,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $194.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

