Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $30,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.03 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -698.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Mkm raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.77.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

