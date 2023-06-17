Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 25,684 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,684 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $29,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.92. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.