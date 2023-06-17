iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

