Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $29.32 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $29,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day moving average is $121.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

