Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499,298 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Iron Mountain worth $29,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.6 %

IRM opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $586,605.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,506,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,175. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

