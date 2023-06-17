Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $28.77 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 556,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $28,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

